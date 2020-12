Indian freedom fighter’s bust vandalised in Bangladesh

| By

SOURCE: IANS

Police in Bangladesh have arrested three members of the ruling Awami League’s youth front, Juba League, for vandalising a statue of of revolutionary Jatindranath Mukherjee, popularly known as Bagha Jatin, in Kushtia. Kushtia SP Tanvir Arafat said a night guard at the Kaya College witnessed the incident. It has been vandalised out of personal aggression, he added.