‘Indian diaspora could be target market for Trump’s political donations’

SOURCE: SIFY

The relatively affluent Indian diaspora in the United States could be a great target market for Donald Trump to garner political donations for the upcoming presidential polls, according to foreign policy expert Richard Rossow.

“In terms of political potential political donations Indian American diaspora could be a great target market for Donald Trump, it would not be a prime market but a good secondary one,” Rossow, Wadhwani Chair in US-India Policy Studies, Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) told ANI ahead of Trump’s arrival in India.

“The Indian diaspora here in the United States is a growing community with almost 4 million of them now relatively affluent,” he added.

On the growing defence ties between the two countries, he said, “Well, 20 years ago the United States had zero defence sales to India, and now we are at USD 17 billion.””It is also important to the US because it is trying to counter India’s purchase of the S-400 missile defence system from Russia. How do we (US) make the case that we should not sanction India on Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CATSA),” he added.

Commenting on the possible outcome of Trump’s visit, he said: “I know that we’re all hoping that there would be this mini trade deal to remove some of the recent trade impediments that look like it’s not going to happen. But you should see some substitute to trade deals where India is going to announce new buys from the United States in defence and energy sector.”

“I think the two governments are coming closer together in terms of how they look at some of the rising threats in Asia and the security front, and that’s going to trigger deeper defence collaboration,” he added.