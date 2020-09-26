Indian Defence suppliers eye Cambodia

SOURCE: KNN India

In order to promote defence exports and achieve defence export target of $5 billion in the next five years, a webinar between India and Cambodia was held on 25th September.

The webinar was organized under the aegis of Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence through SIDM. The theme was “Indian Defence Industry Global Outreach for Collaborative Partnership: Webinar and Expo”.

This webinar was the part of the series of webinars which are being organized with friendly foreign countries.

Senior MoD officials from the Indian side and senior army officials from the Cambodian side participated in the webinar and spoke about enhancing the defence cooperation between both nations.

Various Indian companies such as Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd, L&T, TATA Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd, BEL, Bharat Forge Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd. and Mahindra Defence Systems Pvt Ltd. made company and product presentations on major platforms/equipment like Artillery Systems, Mine Protected Vehicles, Electronic and telecommunication systems, Demining equipment etc. were shown in the webinar.

The webinar was attended by more than 200 delegates and 100 virtual exhibition stalls have been set up in the Expo.