Indian confronts Pakistani hooligans in Frankfurt for raising slogans against India, PM Narendra Modi

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

A video of an Indian in Germany’s Frankfurt confronting a group of Pakistanis and pro-Khalistanis for rallying against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 has gone viral. In the video, the Pakistanis are seen hurling abuses and even trying to heckle Prashant Vengurlekar, who was recording them for raising slogans against India and PM Modi.

Speaking exclusively to Times Now, Vengurlekar, who put a brave front despite being alone at the spot, said, “I want to tell them (Pakistani protestors) try to leave in peace as everybody in the world world wants the same. There is no point in spreading hatred.”

On the issue of Kashmir, Vengurlekar, said, “If they talk about Kashmir, they can forget as it is an integral part of India”.

Narrating the entire incident, he said, “It was Independence Day and I went to Frankfurt to celebrate when I found them protesting against my country. I started recording them, following which they insulted me and almost assaulted me that is when I told them ‘baap baap hota hai’. He claimed that one of the protestors took the Indian national flag away from him and tore it.

“Since 2019, especially since the abrogation of Article 370, they don’t know how to handle the Kashmir issue. They have started protesting more, but nobody in the international community, including the European government care about them,” Vengurlekar said. They have lost relevance, he added.

The Indian government revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution in August last year.