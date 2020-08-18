Indian Coast Guard helps Pakistani Captain who suffered heart attack on high seas

The Indian Coast Guard last week helped a Pakistani National, who suffered a heart attack on high seas. The Coast Guard immediately responded to the request of medical assistance and evacuated Captain Badar Hasnain, master of the vessel MV Haykal, to a hospital in Visakhapatnam for treatment.

Initial diagnosis at Queen’s NRI Hospital, Visakhapatnam pointed out that he suffered from “Hypoxic Ischemic Encehalopthy” and was further recommended his treatment to continue in the hospital.

The Pakistan national had suffered a heart stroke on July 13, 2020, while the vessel was en route Gopalpur Port, Odisha.

Captain Badar Hasnain left for Pakistan on Monday via Attari Wagah Border.

Captain Hasnain’s daughter appreciated the humanitarian gesture of the Indian government and the efforts of doctors at the hospital to provide him with medical treatment.