Indian Coast Guard commissions high speed interceptor boat in Mangaluru

Coastal security received a fillip with the Indian Coast Guard commissioning a high-speed interceptor boat here on Wednesday. The boat will be based in Mangaluru under the administrative and operational control of the Commander of the Coast Guard Region (West).

It will be deployed for patrolling and rescue operations. The water jet propelled vessel has an endurance of 500 nautical miles at 20 knots and is capable of touching speeds up to 45 knots, S.S. Dasila, Commander, Coast Guard Karnataka said on the occasion.The boat is fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment designed for high-speed interception, close-coast patrol, low-intensity maritime operations, search and rescue and maritime surveillance. It is capable of operating in shallow water and deep seas.