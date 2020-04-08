Indian astronauts in Russia are in good health

SOURCE: Bangalore Mirror

The four Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots currently undergoing training at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC) in Russia for India’s maiden Human Space flight programme the Gaganyaan mission, have reported being in good health. The pilots, who are training to become astronauts for the Ganganyaan mission, have been in Russia since February.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these astronauts have temporarily stopped their training. “The Indian candidates for the spaceflight are in good health and continue working according to their training plan. Last week they successfully passed the exam on the knowledge of the onboard systems of the manned spacecraft. In the coming days, they are to take the exam in manned spacecraft flight theory,” Glavkosmos JSC Director General, Dmitry Loskutov told Bangalore Mirror.

Glavkosmos, JSC is a subsidiary of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos with which ISRO has signed an agreement to train the four Indian astronauts.The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many countries announcing a lockdown, including Russia.

“Russia has declared a lockdown till the end of April. Equally, lockdown has also been strongly recommended for the Indian candidates for the spaceflight; now they are getting ready for the exam independently. The doctors scrupulously control their health status and the decision to resume the full-scale training will be taken after thorough observation of the epidemic situation in the country, but no earlier than April 30,” Loskutov added.

The four pilots will undergo training for 12 months before returning to India and so far, have completed a quarter of their training.

The Gaganyaan mission aims to demonstrate Human Spaceflight capability to low earth orbit for a mission duration ranging from one orbital period to a maximum of seven days.

A human-rated GSLV MK-III will be used to carry the orbital module which will have necessary provisions for sustaining a three-member crew for the duration of the mission. The total fund for the Gaganyaan programme is Rs 10,000 crore. According to ISRO two unmanned flights, one in December 2020 and, another one in July 2021 would be undertaken as part of the programme, before the manned flight in early 2022.