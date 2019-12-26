Indian Army’s new gadget for dog soldiers to help them track enemy’s location from safe distance

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

In a bid to boost the operational capabilities of its troops, the Indian Army has developed an audio-video surveillance system integrated with a protective bulletproof jacket, which can be mounted on the Army dogs to track the enemy from a safe distance and provide information about its location and strength.

Once equipped with the gadget, the Army dogs can easily spy on the enemy location from close quarters and transmit information on the receiver from a safe distance up to one-km from the enemy location.

Highlighting the features of the newly developed system Lt Col V Kamal Raj said: “We don’t want any casualty to happen in terms of the number of troops during close operations. We have developed a system wherein the Army dogs act as spy dogs with a camera and a transmitter fitted with the bulletproof jacket.”

The camera is connected to a receiver which helps in giving the location of the enemy in close operations.

He also said that Army dogs are trained for multiple purposes due to which it is their responsibility to provide adequate protection to them and hence the jacket is bulletproof.

The Indian Army can use this device during operations to acquire visuals as well as audio of any operational location where enemies are hiding.

One of the key aspects of this device is that it requires no internet to function and despite all obstructions, it can provide accurate information up to a range of one km.

The Indian Army has been using foreign breeds such as German Shepherds, Doberman pinschers, Great Swiss Mountain Dogs, Labradors, Belgian Malinois apart from Mudhol Hounds – an ancient native breed from the Deccan Plateau – for various operations.

The dogs are maintained by the Army’s Remount and Veterinary Corps which also keeps mules and horses and helps them in operating in difficult terrains and locations.

Headquartered in Meerut, the RVC also imparts obedience and advanced training to the dogs in advanced tasks like patrolling, guarding, tracking, avalanche rescue operation, explosive and mine detection.