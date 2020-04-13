Indian Army’s Eastern Command headquarters install sanitisation gate to disinfect vehicles

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Eastern Command headquarters of the Indian Army in Kolkata has installed a sanitisation gate to disinfect vehicles entering the premises.

Meanwhile, according to the State Health Department, the total number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 95 in West Bengal on Sunday. 7 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the state till date. West Bengal Government made it mandatory to cover nose and mouth with a mask or any other available piece of cloth in public places, to avoid transmission of COVID-19.