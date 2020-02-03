Indian Army’s Cheetah helicopter crash lands near Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir, both pilots safe

An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crash-landed at Rudkhud near Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir at 11:30 am on Monday (February 3, 2020). Both the pilots, who had taken off in the helicopter from Udhampur on a training sortie, are safe. An Indian Army officer confirmed that “both the pilots are safe and out of danger”, while adding that a Court of Inquiry into the accident has been ordered.

In October 2019, a helicopter of the Indian Army carrying the then Indian Army Northern Command Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh and other officers made an emergency landing following a technical glitch in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch. The Army’s Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) with Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and six other officers on board was on a sortie from Udhampur to Poonch when it developed a technical snag.

Produced under licence by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Cheetah helicopter has been in service with the Indian defence forces since December 1973. The choppers are flown by the Indian Army as well as the Indian Air Force. These flying machines are the lifeline of Indian soldiers deployed in the inhospitable Siachen glacier and other areas high in the mountains. They are also used by the defence forces to help the civil administration during natural calamities.

While the trainer version of the Cheetah helicopter has space for two crew members, the other version of the aircraft has two crew members and space for three passengers. The multi-role, multi-purpose, highly-manoeuvrable Cheetah has several world records to its credit for high altitude flying.

Powered by Artouste – III B turboshaft engine, the Cheetah is used for commuting, observation, surveillance, logistics support, rescue operations and high altitude missions.