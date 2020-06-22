Indian Army’s ALH Dhruv Makes Emergency Landing in Eastern Ladakh, no Casualties

SOURCE: INDIA.COM

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv belonging to the Indian Army made a precautionary landing in Eastern Ladakh area on Sunday. The landing was done after the pilot felt that there may be some issue in the chopper and took precautions to land, said Army sources. All on board including crew and passengers are said to be safe. Also Read – After Ladakh Standoff, Haryana Axes 2 Power Sector Contracts With Chinese Firms

This comes amid ongoing border dispute between India and China. Notably, the ties between the two countries came under severe strain after Chinese military killed 20 Indian Army personnel and injured around 76 in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15. Also Read – Nepal Blames India For Rising COVID-19 Tally, Says 90% of Cases Are Foreign Returnees

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has not yet talked about the number of casualties it suffered.

The sources said the armed forces have been given full freedom to deal with any act of aggression by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de-facto border between the two countries.They said the Army as well as the IAF have already been ramping up their operational capabilities along the LAC to effectively deal with any Chinese misadventure.