Indian Army will go for Truck Mounted ULH Trials soon

| By

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

Recently, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced a negative list of 101 defence items that the MoD will stop importing several weapons and systems that also included 155mm,39 Cal Ultra-Light Howzitzer by Dec 2020 which means imports of more BAE Systems M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzers for the Indian Army will be no longer be possible and local substitute developed by Kalyani Group has been waiting for Indian Army trials for a while now and it is about to change as per information provided to idrw.org.

Kalyani Group has completed Internal Trials of the Ultralight 155mm,39 Cal has been offering Indian Army its all-steel ULH mounted on an Ashok Leyland Truck developed based on inputs from then-Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. Kalyani Group has developed 155mm,39 Cal All Steel, 155mm,39 Cal Titanium, and 155mm,39 Cal Advance Hybrid recoil versions that are on offer to the Indian Army.

Kalyani Group at DefExpo2020 has showcased its latest Artillery Systems called Mountain Artillery Gun (MArG) Extended Range Ultra-Light Howitzer with 155 mm / 52 caliber long-range ULH in towed version. New MArG was an up-gunned from its 155 mm / 39 caliber sibling. Installation of all-steel ULH on an Ashok Leyland Mk.4 general utility truck for mobility in the mountainous terrain going for Trials is specially developed for High altitude regions where the deployment of Heavy Artillery can be logistically difficult.