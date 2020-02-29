Indian Army Upgrades Vintage Russian Schilka Air Defence System In Partnership With BEL

| By

SOURCE: REPUBLIC TV

The Indian Army on Friday, February 28, upgraded its Russian Schilka Air Defence system to a modern weapon platform. The 510 Amry Base Workshop (EME) in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh rolled out the advanced weapon. The 1980s vintage equipment has been upgraded by a joint venture between the Indian Army and the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

About the upgraded system

As per the BEL website, the upgraded system is an advanced air defence system against attacking aircraft and helicopters. The upgradation process included replacing the existing Radar, analog computer, engine, GTE with state of the art system and addition of air conditioning system for crew comfort.

Further, as per reports, the newly upgraded system provides drastic improvements in operational performance, accuracies, power consumption and MTBF. It also enables accurate identification, acquisition and tracking of targets while operating in an ECM environment.

Along with this, the new system is capable of firing aerial targets and accept cueing from external Surveillance Radar. The upgraded system is also capable of engaging enemy aircraft during day or night as well as in all weather conditions.

Upgrade System Features

According to Bharat Electronics Limited, the features of the upgraded system include the following: