Indian Army to get one lakh AK-203 assault rifles from Russia

The Indian Army is all set to sign an agreement with Russia for the purchase of the AK-203 assault rifles. As per the plan, one lakh rifles will be imported from Russia in the first phase while the remaining 6.5 lakh rifles will be manufactured in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Indo-Russia Ordinance Factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh last year. Indo-Russia Rifle Private Limited is a joint project of the Ordnance Factory of India and the Russia establishment.

This ordinance factory will produce the latest ranges of iconic Kalashnikov (AK-203) rifles. This joint venture will help the armed forces in the country and strengthen national security.

Features of AK-203 Assault Rifles

• It is considered as the most modern and reliable rifle of the AK series.

• The AK-203 is a convertible rifle. It can be used in semi-automatic and automatic ways.

• The AK-47 is the most basic model, followed by 74, 56, 100 series, and 200 series.

• According to media reports, the new assault rifle will be about 3.25 feet in length. A rifle loaded with bullets will weigh about 4 kg.

• It will be easy to handle for army personnel in any operation. It will be very effective even in night operations.

• It can fire 600 bullets in a minute and ten bullets can be fired in a second.

• Its new range will be up to 400 meters so that a soldier can hit a target from a long distance.

• AK-203 will be constructed with just eight to nine parts and it can be assembled in just one minute.

About Amethi (Korwa) Ordinance Factory

The Indian Army will get AK-203 assault rifles manufactured by the Korwa Ordnance Factory. India will sign an agreement with Russia for the production of these rifles. According to the media reports, seven lakh fifty thousand (7,50,000) assault rifles will be made in India with the cooperation of Russian agencies. The old INSAS rifles of the Indian Army will be replaced with AK-203 assault rifles.