Indian Army to get ‘Bhabha Kavach’ that can stop AK-47 shots

At a time when India has started facing some tough challenges along the Line of Actual Control with China, an exclusive armour unit to manufacture bullet-proof jackets of international standards and protective gear and to supply bullet-proof vehicles will come up at Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (Midhani) in Hyderabad’s Kanchanbagh area.

The bullet-proof jackets are named ‘Bhabha kavach’ since the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) had developed the technology. These jackets can evenstop a bullet fired from an AK-47 as well. A few hundred bulletproof jackets have already been supplied to the paramilitary forces as samples.

“We have mastered the technology to deliver these bullet-proof jackets in huge quantities. We will also be keeping an eye on the ammunition that is developed across the world and make suitable changes accordingly to upgrade the jackets,”” Midhani chairman and managing director Sanjay Kumar Jha said.