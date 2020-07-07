Indian Army to buy 2000 Akash 1S Surface to Air Missiles Soon

| By

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

According to Defence analysts, Saurav Jha. Indian Army has plans to soon place orders for 2 Akash 1S regiments – approximately 2,000 missiles – worth over ?14,000 crores ($3.1 billion). Akash-1S is a medium-range Surface to Air Missile with multitarget engagement capability and comes with an indigenously developed seeker for much more effective Target engagement in Kill Zone.

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) which is the Production house for manufacturing Akash surface-to-air missile system for Indian Army and Indian Air Force already has secured license & tech transfer agreements for the indigenous seeker from DRDO and the missile system already has completed its developmental trials where it has demonstrated its capabilities by successfully engaging various targets. BDL has production capabilities of 100 Akash Missiles per month and Akash 1S with Seeker has seen particular interests from Vietnam which is in talks with India for its export and local manufacturing in the country.

The Akash-1S is capable of striking down enemy fighter jets and drones very effectively and accurately. The Akash surface-to-air missile was designed to intercept enemy aircraft and missiles from a distance of 18 to 30 km. Akash-1S system has been designed and developed for the Indian Army based on their requirements and will replace the Vintage Soviet Era SA-6 surface-to-air missile system.

Indian Army already operates 2 Akash Mk1 regiments which were recently in the news when the Indian Army moved in a few Akash Mk1 surface-to-air missile systems close to Galwan Valley due to recent LAC standoff with PLA Troops in the area.

NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced without written permission of idrw.org in any form even for YouTube Videos to avoid Copyright strikes