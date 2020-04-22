Indian Army tells all ranks of Northern Command to rejoin duties

| By

SOURCE: Tribune News Service

The Indian Army has issued instructions asking all ranks posted to Northern Command that rejoining duty is top-priority. The instructions are for those who had been away on leave or training courses and were asked to stay at respective locations and had been asked to stay away from parent bases during the lockdown period.

All those who are within 500 km of parent base are to directly report to unit using private transport. All those more than 500 km away have to report at the military station nearest to them. As per the priority, all ranks of Northern Command, all Army Medical Corps, Army Dental Corps and Military Nursing Services personnel are in top priority for joining back on duty.

The next priority is all ranks of Eastern Command besides officers and key appointments of other commands.

All those joining back will rejoin only on receipt of specific instructions from their units and formations which had granted leave or set them on training.

The Army has its own communication network for sending emails and instructions and this is independent of the mobile or landline networks in the country.

All personnel who have completed the 14 days quarantine period will be classified separately from those who need to undergo 14 days quarantine period. The last category will be those who require isolation and further treatment at a COVID-19 hospital.

Wanting to keep the 13 lakh strong Army free from the virus, all persons reporting for duty and further moving to unit and formations will have to move under military supervision—Army vehicles and special trains.

In case someone does not move under supervision of military authorities, they will have to undergo 14 days quarantine again.

All personnel from Nepal presently on leave are to remain at their home stations till such time the situation in Nepal stabilises and the government opens the border for movement of personnel.