Indian Army targets Pakistan’s positions with anti-tank guided missiles; responds to ceasefire violations

The Indian Army on Thursday employed the use of anti-tank guided missiles and artillery shells to target Pakistan Army positions in the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported.Army sources were quoted as saying by the news agency that the Indian Army action was in response to frequent ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army.