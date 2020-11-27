Indian Army soldier martyred in Pakistan ceasefire violation along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was martyred on Thursday when Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army responded befittingly to the firing.

In the incident, JCO Swatantra Singh was critically injured and was shifted to Army’s Udhampur Hospital but he later succumbed. He was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.

The martyred soldier was a resident of Odiyari village in Kotdwar area of Pauri district in Uttarakhand.