Indian Army soldier killed in cross-border shelling by Pakistan in J-K’s Rajouri; fourth to die on LoC this month

| By

SOURCE: HT

An Indian Army soldier was killed on Monday as Pakistan resorted to heavy cross-border shelling during the ongoing ceasefire violation at the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Havildar Dipak Karki was the fourth soldier to die on the LoC since June 5. A defence spokesperson said Pakistan violated the ceasefire in several sectors in Poonch and Rajouri districts earlier on Monday.

The ceasefire agreement was violated by Pakistan in Nowshera sector of Rajouri at about 5:30am, the spokesperson added. Lt Col Devender Anand, the army’s spokesperson, said Indian troops responded strongly to the enemy fire in Nowshera and that Havildar Karki was critically injured in the incident and later succumbed to his injuries.

“Havildar Dipak Karki was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” he added.

Havaldar P Mathiazhagan had also fallen to Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on June 4 and Naik Gurcharan Singh lost his life in a similar incident on June 10 in Tarkundi sector that runs along Rajouri and Poonch districts.

A 29-year-old sepoy, Lungambui Abonmei, died in Pakistani shelling in Poonch district on June 14.

Pakistan army had also violated the ceasefire in Poonch’s Krishna Ghati at around 3:30am on Monday.

“Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Krishna Ghati Sector… The Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” the spokesperson said.

Pakistan’s army has violated the ceasefire more than 1,400 times this year. Last year, there were 3,168 ceasefire violations and 1,629 in 2018.