Indian Army Signs Contract for Acquiring Switch Drone from ideaForge

| By

SOURCE: ANI WITH IDRW INPUTS

Indian Army has signed a contract for acquiring the Switch drone for surveillance along the borders. The vertical take-off & landing drone has the capability to fly for 2 hours at a maximum altitude of 4,500 meters: Mohit Bansal, ideaForge.

SWITCH UAV is a Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV, which is a combination between fixed-wing UAVs and VTOL UAVs. It retains the best capabilities of both categories of UAVs of vertical take-off & landing and higher endurance. This man-portable UAV is a terrain dominator, no-compromise solution that guarantees your area of dominance with maximum range and flight time.

Technical Specifications

Endurance: > 120 minutes

Range (LoS): 15 km

Weight: < 6.5 kg

Wind Resistance: Up to 10.8 knots or 20 km/h

Vehicle Size: ~ 2.6 m x 1.8 m

Ingress Protection: IP53 Rated for Dust & Water Resistance

Max Launch Altitude: 4000 m AMSL

Max Operating Altitude: 1000 m AGL

Payloads

Combined Day & Night Payload

Daylight Payload: 1280 x 720 pixels, 25x Optical Zoom

Thermal Payload: 640 x 480 pixels