Indian Army says viral message about impending Emergency declaration is fake

SOURCE: PTI

The Indian Army on Monday dismissed as “fake” certain messages circulating on social media about likely imposition of Emergency in the country next month to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. Army officials also said no effort is being initiated to rope in services of retired personnel, the National Cadet Corps and the volunteers enrolled under the National Service Scheme in the wake of the coronavirus crisis

“Fake and malicious messages are circulating on social media about likely declaration of emergency in mid-April and employment of #IndianArmy, #Veterans, NCC and NSS to assist the civil administration,” the Army’s Additional Director General of Public Information (ADGPI) tweeted.

“It is clarified that this is absolutely Fake,” the ADGPI said.

Another fake forward that had gone viral had claimed that the 21-day lockdown would be extended in India. The forward included a document that was circulated on social media, disguising itself as a government announcement about an extension of lockdown beyond the 21-day period. This too was later declared fake by the Centre.

India was brought under a 21-day lockdown on midnight of last Tuesday with an aim to check the spread of the coronavirus infection.

The positive coronavirus cases touched 1,071 on Monday with 29 deaths.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 700,000 people and claimed more than 32,000 lives.