Indian Army Says All Soldiers Accounted for after Clash with China in Galwan Valley

| By

SOURCE: NEWS18

The Indian Army on Thursday clarified that all soldiers are accounted for after violent clashes with the Chinese army in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday night. At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the confrontation, Referring to a news report claiming that soldiers are missing in action, the Army said all Indian troops are accounted. “It is clarified that there are no Indian troops missing in action,” the Army said in a statement.

There have been reports that several Indian Army soldiers were held captive by the Chinese Army following the Galwan Valley clashes in which 20 Indian Army personnel including a Colonel were killed. China has not yet released any casualty figures. At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also said no Indian soldiers were missing since the clashes on Monday evening.

Indian and Chinese militaries held a Major General-level dialogue on Thursday for the third consecutive day on disengagement of troops as well as restoring normalcy in areas around the Galwan Valley.

The clashes were the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.