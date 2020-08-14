Indian Army recovers weapons, Pakistan currency during search operation in Jammu and Kashmir

The Indian Army on Friday said that weapons, ammunition and Pakistan currency was recovered after a two-day-long search operation in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Chinar Corps said that the search operation was launched on August 11 based on inputs about the presence of weapon and ammunition cache, adding that the recoveries were made on August 13.

In the Operation Trenarian (Dogi Pahad), three pistols with magazine and ammunition, 73 AK rounds, two detonators, 15 grenades and Pakistan currency was found, tweeted the Army.

“Op Trenarian (Dogi Pahad), Baramulla. Search operation was launched on 11 Aug 20 based on inputs about presence of weapon/ ammunition cache. Recoveries made on 13 Aug 20 -3xPistols with magazine & ammunition, -73xAK rounds, -2xDetonator, -15xGrenades, -Pakistan currency,” tweeted the Chinar Corps.