Indian Army postpones its bi-annual Army Commanders’ Conference in view of COVID-19

SOURCE: ANI
The Indian Army has postponed its bi-annual Army Commanders’ Conference scheduled to be held from April 16 in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
“In view of the COVID-19, the Indian Army has postponed its bi-annual Army Commanders’ Conference scheduled to be held from April 16. The meeting chaired by the Chief of Army Staff was supposed to discuss the security situation in and around the country along with many other important agenda possible points,” Indian Army sources said.