Indian Army plans to raise porter company in Arunachal Pradesh

SOURCE: The Sentinel

The Indian Army has planned to raise a porter company to cater to the requirements of three districts in Arunachal Pradesh. The Army will conduct a recruitment rally soon to recruit porters in the proposed company, a senior district official said on Friday. The company would cater to the needs of West Siang, Siang and Shyi-Yomi districts of the state, West Siang District Information and Public Relation Officer (DIPRO) Gijum Tali informed on Friday.

A recruitment rally would be organized at NAB, Kaying, Aalo, Menchuka, Tadadega and Tato to fill up 370 vacant porter posts in the month of August, he said. However, vacancies in the three districts have been reserved for locals including 70 for NAB, 100 for Kaying, 30 for Segong, 20 for Aalo, 40 for Mechuka, 30 for Tadadege and 80 for Tato, the DIPRO added.

Porters are an integral part of the Army for operational preparedness and efficiency. They ferry rations and ammunition for troops in rugged and tough terrain apart from clearing snow from roads and army posts.