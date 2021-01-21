Indian Army plans to engage with youth in Kashmir through music fests, sports programmes

The Indian Army plans to go all out in engaging with the youth in Kashmir, especially in the southern part of the Valley, and is doubling efforts on outreach programmes even as anti-terror operations continue.

Sources in the defence and security establishment said that there are a total of 126 active terrorists in south Kashmir, the den of terror activities in the Union Territory, which comes under the operational command of the Army’s Victor Force.

The sources said that the main aim of the Army at present is to ensure that terror recruitment, which has been high in 2020, does not go up.

The Victor Force is currently headed by Maj. Gen. Rashim Bali who took over in September last year. Since then a total of 35 terrorists were killed, while 15 were arrested and six surrendered.

The sources also said that another focus is to allow those who have picked up arms to surrender and join the mainstream.

ThePrint had in October 2020 reported that the government is working on a surrender and rehabilitation policy for Kashmiri youth who have joined terror groups.General Officer Commanding, 15 Corps, Lt Gen. B.S. Raju had underlined that the Army is working more on ensuring surrender rather than going for straight killings.

Focus on offering surrender was initiated by former Corps Commander Lt Gen K.J.S. Dhillon and carried forward by Lt Gen. Raju.