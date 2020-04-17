Indian Army neutralises unexploded shell fired by Pak Army

The Indian Army has neutralised a live mortar shell fired by Pakistani Army in Mendhar town on Wednesday morning. The mortar was found lying unexploded. Two members of a family were injured during overnight shelling along the Line of Control in Rajouri district by the Pakistani army , the Indian Army officials said.

On Sunday, the Pakistani Army had violated the ceasefire in Qasba and Kirni sectors of Poonch district. A civilian got injured in the incident. The Indian Army had also given a befitting reply.