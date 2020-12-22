Indian Army nabs two ENNG cadres along Assam-Arunachal border

SOURCE: NENOW NEWS

The Indian army has nabbed two cadres of the banned Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) cadres in Galenja under Bordumsa Police Station in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district. Army personnel picked up the cadres during a joint anti-insurgency operation by the Indian army and Arunachal Pradesh police along the Assam-Arunachal border.

The arrested duos were handed over to the Bordumsa police.

The two cadres have been identified as ENGG’s second lieutenant John alias Ngapha Gangsa of Longding district and sepoy Jimmy alias Kamshing Ngemung of Kharshang in Changlang District.

Meanwhile, the army and police personnel also recovered letters demanding ransom along with a list of the names of several targeted residents and contractors of the area.

The team also recovered mobile handsets and cash from the duo.