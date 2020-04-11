Indian Army launches intense search operation to trace soldier struck by avalanche in Sikkim

The Indian Army has launched a massive search and rescue operation to trace a soldier struck by an avalanche in the snow-bound high-altitude areas of Sikkim. According to Zee Media sources, the tragedy struck when a brave Indian Army soldier, Lance Naik Sanjeeva Reddy, was operating a dozer in the snowbound high-altitude areas of Sikkim during which he struck by an avalanche.

The incident took place on April 6, 2020. Reddy is a resident of village KS Pally, district Prakasam, Andhra Pradesh. In a statement, the Indian Army said that it immediately launched a search and rescue operation and all-out efforts are being made to locate the soldier.

More than 250 Army personnel, helicopters, tracker dog, snow avalanche rescue dog and other support equipment are being employed in the search operation.

The search party is braving inclement weather marked by frequent snow fall and poor visibility. The search operation is currently in progress to locate the soldier.