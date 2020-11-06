Indian Army kills Pakistani sniper in targetted firing in J&K using night vision camera

| By

SOURCE: INDIA TV

The Indian Army has neutralised a Pakistani Army sniper in the Bhimber sector along the Line of Control. The Army used thermal imaging cameras to locate and target the sniper.

India TV has accessed the footage wherein a Pakistani sniper could be seen falling down on the ground after being hit by a bullet. The operation was carried out in October.

According to details available, the Pakistani Army has deployed snipers along the LoC to help terrorists infiltrate into the Indian side. But the Indian jawans stationed at the forward locations thwarted the bid.

The jawans used the SAKO TRG 42 sniper rifle for the precision strike. The rifle has an effective range of 1200 metre. The night vision camera was also used in action.

Pakistan has carried out 3,800 unprovoked ceasefire violations so far in 2020. India has retaliated to Pakistani firing in the same capacity and taken up these violations with Pakistan through diplomatic channels.