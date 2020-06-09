Indian Army killing Armed Terrorist is an act of “state terrorism”: Pakistani FO

Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a statement “Pakistan strongly condemns the unabated extrajudicial killings of Kashmiri youth in acts of state terrorism perpetrated by Indian forces in Indian Jammu and Kashmir, and She noted that nine Kashmiri fighters were killed at the hands of Indian troops during the last 24 hours in “fake encounters” and so-called “cordon-and-search” operations in Shopian.

This probably could be the first time, Pakistan’s Foreign Office has called so-called Kashmiri Terrorists as an act of “state terrorism”, also probably first time acknowledging that Pakistani link in training and arming them to fight against Indian forces. The killing of ill-trained poster boys of so-called Kashmiri resistance has come as a set back for Pakistani military establishment as Intel inputs about their whereabouts have been coming thick and fast from local Kashmir’s leading to 22 terrorists eliminated by Indian Army in Two weeks. Indian Army has intensified its operations in the Valley especially in some districts where Terrorists have some local support.

An Army officer who served in Kashmir for 5 years but now retired speaking to idrw.org said that ” Frustration is visible on their face, they have failed to inflict high casualties as they did in Pulmawa Suicide attack on CRPF Bus, Bajwa got a three-year extension on the promise that he will make India kneel in front of Pakistan for Talks after India removed Article 370 but both ” Kaptaan ” and his ” Selector ” have failed miserably and internal voices against them in Pakistan only confirms their growing frustration on their failed Kashmir Policy.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson crying of dead terrorists in Kashmir could come at India’s advantage to show Pakistan’s well-established link with Terror activists in the Valley which they continue to deny at the world stage.

