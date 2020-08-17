Indian Army jawan’s body found buried under snow near LoC 8 months after he went missing

SOURCE: Northeast Now

The body of Havaldar Rajendra Singh, who has been missing since January, was found on Saturday near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir. The 36-year-old family members were subsequently informed about it later on the night.

Negi was attached to Indian Army’s 11 Garhwal Rifles and he had gone missing in January this year. He accidentally slipped into heavy snow while on duty near LoC in Gulmarg area of Kashmir.

Failing to find his body, the army had declared him a ‘martyr’ in June and communicated the same to his family in a letter on June 21.

However, his wife Rajeshwari Devi had refused to accept him as a martyr saying she won’t do so until she “sees his body with her own eyes”.

On Saturday, on the occasion of Independence Day, Negi’s army unit informed his family members about finding his body.

Negi was a resident of Chamoli district- 147 km from Dehradun and he had joined the army in 2001.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

He had shifted to Dehradun about three years ago with his family while his parents still live in their village in Chamoli.