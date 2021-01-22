Indian Army jawan martyred in Pakistani firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

An Indian Army jawan was martyred when Pakistan violated the ceasefire and resorted to firing on forward positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday, officials said. The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch, the officials said.

The Indian Army responded to the enemy fire in a befitting manner, they added. Havaldar Nirmal Singh of the 10 JAK Rifles unit of the Army was critically injured in the firing and subsequently succumbed to his injuries, the officials said. The Jammu and Kashmir Rifles is an infantry regiment of the Indian Army.

Singh was a brave, highly-motivated and sincere soldier, a defence spokesperson said, adding that the nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.

On January 20, four soldiers of the Indian Army sustained injuries as Pakistani troops opened fire targeting forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector, official sources told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

The ceasefire violation from across the LoC in the Keri Battal area took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said. Four soldiers suffered splinter injuries and were shifted to the military hospital in Udhampur for treatment, the sources added.