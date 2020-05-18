Indian Army issues RFI for High Mobility Vehicle 8X8 to Carry Arjun Tanks

| By

SOURCE: IDRW NEWS NETWORK

Ministry of Defence, Government of India, intends to procure approximately 36 x High Mobility Vehicle 8×8 GS (Prime Mover for Trailer 70 Ton Tank Transporter) and Request For Information (RFI) to procure a vehicle to be used for transportation of Trailer 70 Ton Tank Transporter loaded with medium, heavy tanks weighing up to 70 Tons on metalled roads and tracks.

As per RFI the vehicle should be provided with 8×8 drive and is capable of operating as a General Service High Mobility load carrier with a payload capacity of not less than 12 Tons in plains, deserts and cross country conditions prevalent in the country within a temperature range of 0 0C to 450C. The platform should facilitate modification for other uses including troop carriage, containerization, and specialist roles.

Operational Parameters And Broad Technical Requirements

(a) The vehicle should employ contemporary technology in all its systems to deliver optimum performance and reliability.

(b) Vehicle Dimensions and Weight. The overall dimensions and weight of the vehicle should allow it to go across a bridge classification of Class-70R of IRC:6- 2014 when towing a trailer loaded with a payload of 70 Ton.

(c) The vehicle should have a facility for easy and quick conversion to the flatbed configuration by removal of sidewalls, superstructure, and tailboard. The vehicle should have locking arrangements for container transportation. 4. Broad Technical Requirements. (a) Engine. The vehicle engine will have the following characteristics:- (i) Type of Engine. Contemporary Turbocharged Diesel Engine meeting BS III norms. (ii) Engine Output. The engine output will not be less than 300 KW. The engine power should enable the vehicle to haul a GCW in the range of 115 to 125 Ton over a gradient of 7 0. The GCW includes the in-service trailer having an unladen weight of not more than 28 Ton, MBT Arjun Mk-I 62.5 ton or Mk-IA 68 ton, and the weight of the Prime Mover with the counterweights (ballast weights) as recommended by the OEM. 2 (iii) Fuel Efficiency. The vehicle should be fuel-efficient and economical to operate when hauling a Gross Combination Weight (GCW) in the range of 115 to 125 Ton under test conditions. (iv) Average Engine Life. Average engine life should not be less than 1,50,000 km/ 11 years whichever is earlier. (v) The overall design should be modular for ease of replacement. (b) Power Train. (i) The transmission system should be an all-time 8×8 Manual/AMT. Differential lock facility will be provided on all axles. The facility of the inter-axle differential lock will also be provided. Engagement of high/ low gear and differential lock to be possible from the driver’s cabin. (ii) Power Take-Off arrangement will be provided on the gearbox/transfer case. (iii) A winch mechanism will be provided to facilitate the loading of an unserviceable tank on the trailer.

(c) Brake System. The vehicle should have a contemporary brake system with ABS. In addition to the Service brakes, Emergency, Parking, and Exhaust brakes should be provided. The parking brake must be able to hold the vehicle on all gradients which are capable of negotiating. Brakes to comply with the latest IS applicable at the time of trials. A twin circuit brake system will be provided for towing the trailer.

(d) Hill Assist Feature. A Hill Assist Feature will be provided to prevent vehicle roll-back on a steep gradient.

(e) Suspension. The suspension system will be based on semi-elliptical multi-leaf springs and parabolic bogie mechanism or better system. (f) Steering System. The vehicle should have Right Hand Drive with adjustable tilt and telescopic Power Steering. Emergency power steering will be provided to enable steering of the vehicle when engine power is switched off.

(g) Cabin and Body. The vehicle cabin shall be based on a fully forward control design. The cabin will be hydraulically tiltable. A self-adjusting hydraulic/pneumatic seat will be provided for the driver. The co-driver seat will be manually adjustable. Three-point seat belts will be provided for both the seats. A berth type seat to be provided behind the driver and co-driver seats. The cabin will be fitted with Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning system. The cabin will have provision for central locking. The load body should be having a light superstructure that is easily removable with a canvas top. It should have adequate storage space for counterweights (ballast weights) and carriage of general service loads.

(h) Central Tyre Inflation System. Central Tyre Inflation/deflation system will be provided for dynamic inflation/ deflation of tires to maintain the rated tire pressure.

(j) Camouflage and Concealment. (i) The vehicle should have as low a silhouette as the physical characteristics permit. (ii) Provision will be made for the carriage of camouflage nets and poles. Brackets shall be provided at suitable places with which posts/ poles of camouflage net can be fitted.

(k) Storage Facilities. Rifle racks to be provided for the driver, co-driver, and crew members in the driver compartment. Stowage arrangements for two Showels and Pickaxes, camouflage net poles, 5-liter oil can, and eight x 20 liters jerricans (for spare fuel) to be provided. A 150-liter capacity SS water tank will also be provided. (l) Vehicle Performance Parameters. The vehicle to preferably has the following capability:- (i) Gradeability. (aa) Not less than 7 0 with 125 Ton Gross Combination Weight (Restart gradeability). (ab) Not less than 300 with a payload of 12 Tons. (ii) Side-Slope Stability. Not less than 300 with a payload of 12 Tons. (iii) Turning Circle Diameter. 25 m + 0.5 m (iv) Ford-ability. Min 1200 mm with stop and Min 1400 mm pass (with preparation) (v) Ground Clearance. 400 mm + 30 mm in laden condition. (vi) The angle of Approach. 300 + 2 0 in laden condition. (vii) The angle of Departure. 350 + 2 0 in laden condition. (viii) Power to Weight Ratio. Not less than 12 KW/Ton with a payload of 12 Ton. (ix) Ditch Crossing Ability. Not less than 2000 mm (x) Vertical Step Climbing Ability. Not less than 600 mm

