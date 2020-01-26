Indian Army is making efforts to achieve FICV induction by 2026-27: Army Chief

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has said that Army is making efforts to push it’s 10 a year-old plan to acquire 2,600 future infantry combat vehicles for the Indian Army at a cost of around Rs 60,000 crore by 2026-27 and have held interactions with the stakeholders on progressing the procurement case expeditiously.

Chief said a fresh RFI stands prepared already which will be shared with the industry in some time from now. Army wants the FICVs to replace its Russian-origin BMP-2 infantry combat vehicles. Tata Motors, L&T, Mahindra, Reliance Defence are some of the private firms that have shown interest in the development of FICV for the Indian Army.

Tata Motors and L&T are only two private firms that have developed prototypes of the FICV. According to sources close to idrw.org, state-run Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) will be fielding a new FICV prototype in upcoming DefeExpo 2020 to be held in Lucknow next month.

According to the Indian Army, FICV will be a Fully Tracked Vehicle which will be capable to operate in any kind of rough terrain with Fully Amphibious capabilities. FICV will be Transportable by In-Service C-17 / I-76 Aircraft, Road/Rail. FICV can be armed with Main Gun, ATGM, Medium Machine Gun(MMG), Smoke Grenade Launcher, Automatic Grenade Launcher, and other offensive capabilities.

