Indian army gifts 10 ventilators to Nepal army

| By

SOURCE: WION

Indian Army gifted ten ICU ventilators to Nepali Army on Sunday amidst the COVID-19 crisis. The ventilators are designed for many applications including advanced invasive or non-invasive respiratory support.

They were handed over by Indian envoy to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra to Sukirtimaya Rashtradeep General Purna Chandra Thapa, Chief of the Army Staff, Nepal Army. The Nepal Army Chief is honorary General of Indian Army. President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the “Honorary rank” to present Nepal Army chief in January 2019.

Indian mission in a release said, “The Indian army has a long record of extending support to the Nepali Army as a first responder for humanitarian assistance and relief. The gifting of ventilators is part of this continued humanitarian cooperation between the two Armies.”

Adding, “During the handing over, Ambassador Kwatra reaffirmed India’s commitment to provide all necessary help to the people of Nepal in prevailing over the pandemic.”

The ICU can be used for secondary care in hospitals and since they are compact, they are handy in the transportation of patients requiring intensive care.