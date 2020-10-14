Indian Army foils suspected BAT action of Pakistan Army along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

The Indian Army on Wednesday foiled a suspected Border Action Team (BAT) action by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said that early in the morning suspicious activity was observed in Tangdhar village of Kupwara district. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Chinar Corps said that three to four were intruders noticed by the alert troops close to the forward post along LoC.

It added that timely action by the troops averted an infiltration bid. The area is being searched and surveillance under progress.

“Suspected BAT (Border Action Team) action bid foiled in Tangdhar. Today early morning, suspicious activity was observed of 3-4 intruders by alert troops, close to forward post along LC. Timely action by alert troops averted infiltration bid. Area search & surveillance under progress,” the Chinar Corps said.

It is to be noted that BAT comprises of the special forces of Pakistan and acts under the cover of shelling by Pakistani troops. There have been several BAT attacks in the past in which Indian jawans have been martyred.

In January 2013, Lance Naik Hemraj was killed and his body mutilated by a BAT. In June 2008, a soldier of the 2/8 Gorkha Rifles lost his way and was captured by a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) in Kel sector. His body was found after a few days.