Indian Army decides to purchase 400 more T-90S battle tanks — Russian military official

| By

SOURCE: TASS

The Indian Army made a decision for an additional purchase of 400 Russian T-90S battle tanks, which India is already manufacturing under a license, Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

“The Indian armed forces made a decision to increase the purchase of T-90S tanks, which they are already producing under a license agreement,” Shugayev stated. “Last year, we signed an additional license agreement to extend the previous license deal until 2028, for 400 more tanks,” he added.

The T-90S Bhishma is the main battle tank for the Indian Army. According to the Military Balance 2019 handbook published by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), over 1,025 T-90S tanks are operational in the Indian Army at present. The T-90S is the export version of the T-90 main battle tank. It features powerful armament, a modern fire control system, reliable armor protection and high maneuverability. The T-90S is designated to fight tanks, self-propelled guns and other armored targets any time of day or night in various climatic conditions.