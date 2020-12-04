Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane to visit Saudi Arabia and UAE next week

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane is expected to visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates next week with an aim to further boost India’s defence and security ties with the two influential countries in the Gulf region. This will be his third foreign visit amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. He has already been to Myanmar and Nepal.

According to news agency PTI, General Naravane is likely to leave for the two-nation tour on December 6 (Sunday). The Chief of Army Staff is expected to stay for two days each in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, PTI reported, adding the schedule of his visit was being given final touches.

His first destination would be Saudi Arabia, PTI sources said. The Chief of Army Staff is scheduled to hold talks with top military brass in both the countries.

In the last few years, India’s ties with Saudi Arabia and the UAE have witnessed a major upswing. It is learnt that Saudi Arabia is keen to collaborate with India on joint production of defence equipment, PTI reported.

Saudi Arabia is among India’s leading trading partners and a major source of energy. India imports around 18 per cent of its crude oil requirement from the country. Saudi Arabia is also a major source of LPG for India.

In November, the Army Chief travelled to Nepal on a three-day visit that had a significant diplomatic overtone. In October, he had travelled to Myanmar along with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on a very crucial visit during which India decided to supply an attack submarine to the Myanmar Navy besides agreeing to further deepen military and defence ties.