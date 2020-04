Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane reinforces need to be prepared for meeting security challenges

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday, while interacting with jawans in Jammu and Kashmir, reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively at all times. The Army Chief is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the prevailing security situation.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) accompanied by the Northern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi and Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen BS Raju visited the formations and units in the hinterland.

During the interaction, the COAS highlighted that it was the dawn of a new era of development, peace and prosperity in Kashmir and applauded them for their high level of morale and motivation.

General Naravane extolled the close coordination among all government agencies towards maintaining vigil and peace in the valley and reaching out to the people wholeheartedly to combat the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic together.

Later in the day, the COAS visited 92 Base Hospital, where he appreciated the excellent work and vital critical care being provided by the doctors and support staff of 92 Base Hospital. He commended them for being the lifeline of the Valley.

The Army chief was then briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander at Badami Bagh Cantonment on the overall situation pertaining to the Line of Control (LoC) and the hinterland. He also met members of the civil society later in the evening.