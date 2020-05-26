Indian Army cautions against fake Emblem, Insignia used on social media to spread propaganda

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

Indian Army on Tuesday (May 26) cautioned against inimical elements using fake Emblem and Insignia on social media to spread propaganda. The Additional Directorate General of Public Interface (ADGPI), India Army, through its official Twitter handle issued a clarification today.

It tweeted, “#?????? Inimical elements are using #IndianArmy #Emblem/ #Insignia and creating Fake/ Parody accounts on Twitter to spread propaganda. Follow #IndianArmy verified account @adgpi and guard yourself against #FakeNews.”Earlier on Monday, the Army clarified that it has ‘no plans’ to create a separate Himachal Regiment, asking people to ‘stay away from rumours’. The ADG PI took to social media and said, “There is NO such plan of creating a separate Himachal Regiment in the Indian Army.”

It further added, “Messages on Social Media are circulating about the creation of a #Himachal #Regiment having headquarters at #Kangra. Request guard against misinformation and #Fake messages (sic).”

The clarification was issued after messages surfaced on social media that a special regiment was being created for the youth of Himachal Pradesh.