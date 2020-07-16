Indian armed forces get special financial powers to buy equipment worth Rs 300 crore amid China tension

In view of the border row with China in eastern Ladakh, the Defence Ministry on Wednesday granted special powers to the three services for individual capital procurement programme worth Rs 300 crore to meet emergent operational requirements. This will shrink the procurement timelines and ensure placement of orders within six months and commencement of deliveries within one year, said an official release.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.”Considering the security environment due to prevailing situation along the Northern Borders and the need to strengthen the Armed Forces for the Defence of our borders, a Special Meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council was convened on 15th July 2020 under the Chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh,” read a statement.

“The DAC delegated the powers for progressing urgent Capital Acquisition Cases upto Rs 300 crores to the Armed Forces to meet their emergent operational requirements,” it added.

The three services have started buying a range of military equipment, weapons and platforms in the last few weeks in the midst of the tense border row with China in eastern Ladakh.