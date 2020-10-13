Indian armed forces devise ‘BR’ plan to counter China and Pakistan

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

Amid simmering tensions between India and China along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, Indian armed forces have devised a ‘BR’ plan to tackle both China and Pakistan.

It is to be noted Indian Army and Indian Air Force is on full alert to counter any threat emanating from China and Pakistan at the borders and now India has come up with BR plan to teach a lesson to Beijing and Islamabad if they plan to indulge in some unwanted activities along the LAC and LoC respectively.

Army sources have informed Zee News that Bhishma Tanks are being deployed at the LAC to counter Chinese People’s Liberation Army. India Army has already deployed powerful Bhishma tanks at a height of around 17,000 feet in Eastern Ladakh to send a clear message to China that it will face huge losses if it tries to change the status quo at the LAC. On the other hand China has deployed T-63 and T-99 tanks near the LAC but experts maintain that Indian Bhishma tanks are much more powerful than the Chinese tanks.

The R or Rafale plan of India is also giving sleepless nights to both Chinese and Pakistan forces. Few days ago, Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa has said expressed his fear about Rafale fighter jets, which India has acquired from France. Recently, Pakistan Air Force chief said that India is planning to use Rafale fighter aircraft to launch attack on Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the 7th Corps Commander level meeting between India and China to address the situation at LAC in Eastern Ladakh ended at around 11:30 PM on Monday (October 12) after around 11 hours.

Before the meeting, it was said that India will press for early and complete disengagement of troops by China from all friction points in eastern Ladakh during the talks at Chushul.

In a related development, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday at China is creating a dispute at the LAC as if it was part of a “mission”. Singh, however, asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is committed face the situations along the frontiers resolutely.