Indian and Chinese soldiers likely to participate in Russian Victory Day parade in Moscow on June 24

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

While the faceoff in Ladakh continues, the Indian and Chinese soldiers are likely to participate in the Russian Victory Day parade in Moscow on June 24. Seventy-five Indian armed forces personnel, 25 each from the army, navy and Air Force will participate in the function. A Chinese contingent is also expected.

The defence minister, Rajnath Singh, will not be attending the ceremony, keeping in mind the coronavirus crisis. Despite the COVID-19 problems, India has decided to send participants to the parade, keeping in mind the close relationship with Russia, particularly in the defence sector.

The decision has been taken at a time when the Indian government has stopped military to military exercises with all countries. In the wake of the pandemic, exercises have been seen as an avoidable risk.

The 75 armed forces personnel are going into quarantine and will be tested before being sent to Russia. They will arrive a few days before the parade, that commemorates the victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. They will also be quarantined after their return.

An estimated 27 million Soviet citizens, civilians and military personnel died in the four years of bitter fighting.

The parade, usually held in early May was postponed because of the coronavirus problem. Prime minister Narendra Modi was initially scheduled to be part of the function along with other international leaders. This is the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany. The German surrender ended the European segment of the Second World War.