Indian Airforce Dornier aircraft suffers tyre burst post take-off; all safe

SOURCE: IBTIMES

A Dornier aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) suffered a tyre burst on Thursday, April 30, while taking off from the Palam Air Base. However, the aircraft and crew on board are safe, the IAF has confirmed. The captain of the aircraft aborted take-off. The crew members are said to be safe.The Air Force issues a statement saying, “On April 30, 2020, a Dornier aircraft was planned to undertake routine flight from Palam Air Base. During the take-off roll, aircraft experienced a tyre deflation.”

The captain of the aircraft took “prompt and correct action” of aborting the take-off, the statement read.

“The aircraft and crew on board are safe and there has been no damage to any property. The aircraft was towed off the runway by the technical crew of the IAF promptly,” mentioned the statement.

IAF chief inducts Dornier aircraft

Back in 2015, the Air Force had signed a contract to buy 14 Dornier aircraft, which are flight inspection system planes, for Rs 1,090 crore from state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The light utility Dornier aircraft were formally inducted into the No. 41 ‘Otters’ Squadron by IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria.

The central government had issued a statement then saying, “While the first aircraft was delivered on November 19, the second is expected to be delivered in early 2020.”

The Dornier-228 aircraft is a multi-purpose, fuel-efficient, rugged, lightweight twin-turboprop aircraft with a retractable tricycle landing gear.

The aircraft’s cockpit is designed to house two crew members and is fitted with duplicate controls. The cabin can take in around 19 passengers in the commuter configuration. The aircraft has been exported to Seychelles and Mauritius.