Indian Air Force proposes for Bombing Exercise in La Ane range of Arunachal

| By

SOURCE: The Sentinel





A team of nature lovers have expressed strong resentment over the Indian Air Force (IAF) proposal to carry out bombing exercise in the La Ane range under Mengio administrative Circle of Papum Pare district. Led by the Itanagar-based Regional Centre of the Botanical Survey of India (BSI)’s research scholar Rohan Maity and Lal Ane Community Reserve Area (LACRA) committee chairman Gollo Tadik and Clean & Green Sagalee (CGS) Managing Director Gollo Nagu, concluded a 10-day expedition to LACRA at Mengio on Tuesday.

Tadik said that La Ane is a ‘Wildlife & Biodiversity Area’ notified on March 17, 2012 by the State’s Principal Secretary of Environment & Forest. “Neither the IAF had obtained consent from the local public for the proposed bombing exercises nor any official notice or circular was issued by the local administration,” he said.

Pointing out that the hilly region is located at 3776 metre above sea level— the highest mountain peak of Papum Pare district — formerly known as the Dafla Hill range, Tadik said that the place has numerous rare, endemic and threatened species of plants and animals. “Any disturbance in the Nyishi Hills will amount to threatening the life and existence of the Nyishi community,” Gollo Nagu said, adding the move is illegal, arbitrary and malafide as such bombing would affect life, properties and natural resources in Tapo, Kullung, Paga, Kidding and other nearby villages of Mengio circle.

Terming Lal Ane as rich and pristine blessed land with many rivers, streams, rivulets, hills and mountains serving as catchment areas of all rivers flowing into Nyishi inhabited districts of Papum Pare, East Kameng, Pakke Kesang, Kurung Kumey and Kra Daadi districts, Nagu said that indigenous people consider the hills sacred being home to ‘invisible men’ (Mig-Mir). The house-like flat rock formations found in the area are believed to be their houses which boast of huge potential for nature tourists, he reasoned. Moreover, a lake known as ‘Mire Senyik’ was found in the area which means ‘Mire’ — invisible man — and ‘Senyik’ which refers to lake, Nagu added. “This seasonal lake surfaces during April to October and remains dry in winter,” he pointed out.



