Indian Air Force flight tests Stand-Off Anti-Tank (SANT) Missile successfully.

Stand-Off Anti-Tank (SANT) Missile was successfully tested by an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-35 Hind Gunship Helicopter off the coast of Odisha today and, one more will be tested within the next 24 hours. SANT is an airborne anti-armor guided-missile which are to be armed, on HAL developed ALH-Rudra Mk. IV and Light Combat Helicopters (LCH).

The SANT missile has been developed by DRDO’s research center Imarat, in association with the Indian Air force, and is an upgrade of Helina’s missile, which had a range of 7-8 km. The new missile has a range of 15-20 km and is equipped with a new nose-mounted fire-and-forget millimeter-wave (MMW) W-band seeker to help keep the launch platform at a safe distance, to evade defensive fire from the target area.

Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Army Aviation Corps (AAC) have a combined requirement of 4,000 SANT units and it is likely will be cleared for production by end of 2021. SANT will be the main airborne anti-armor guided-missile for the ALH-Rudra Mk. IV and Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) fleet.

