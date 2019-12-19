Indian Air Force declares integration of BrahMos-A onto Su-30MKI complete

SOURCE: Jane’s Defence Weekly

The Indian Air Force (IAF) announced on 17 December that it has completed the integration of the BrahMos-A (Air) supersonic cruise missile onto the Sukhoi Su-30MKI multirole fighter. The announcement was made after the service successfully launched the weapon from an Su-30MKI off the coast of Odisha against a sea-based target, achieving “a direct hit”.

“The test, conducted in user configuration, revalidated the ship-attack capability of the advanced air-launched cruise missile. During the test, the missile was gravity dropped from the air combat platform’s fuselage and the two-stage weapon’s engine fired up and the missile straightaway propelled towards the intended target positioned at the sea, piercing it with pinpoint accuracy,” said the IAF, according to a statement by the Indian government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB).