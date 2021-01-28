‘India will be known as a big producer of defence equipment instead of a big market’: PM Modi

SOURCE: HT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Cariappa Ground in Delhi on Thursday, said India will soon be known for being a producer of defence equipment and not just a market.

While talking about the Centre’s efforts to usher in domestic manufacturing of defence equipment the PM said “The day is not far when India will be known as a big producer of defence equipment instead of a big market.”

Referring to the flagship ‘Aatmanirbhar’ programme of the government, the Prime Minister said that India has successfully exhibited its indiegnous capabilities on all fronts, including in the production of Covid-19 vaccines.

“Whether it is developing protective shields of the vaccine or destroying with modern missiles intentions of those challenging India, the country is capable on all fronts,” he said.

PM Modi also said that the government is taking every necessary step to modernise all wings of its armed forces, asserting that India has in its possessions some excellent “war machines”.

The Prime Minister praised NCC cadets for their help during the coronavirus pandemic and other natural disasters. He said: “Be it the floods or any other calamity, NCC cadets helped the people of this country last year. During the Corona pandemic, lakhs of cadets worked with the administration and society across the country. Their work is commendable.”.

PM Modi also declared that keeping in line with the announcements made during last year’s Independence Day, 1 lakh NCC cadets are being trained by the armed forces, with one third of them being girl cadets.

“On August 15, last year, it was announced that NCC will be given new responsibilities in around 175 districts in the coastal and border areas. For this, around 1 lakh NCC cadets are being trained by Army, Navy and Air Force. Out of these, one third are girl cadets,”

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, and three armed services Chiefs were also present for the occasion. The Prime Minister wore an NCC cap, inspected the guard of honour, and reviewed the march pasts by NCC contingents.